1/30: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Ladies and gentlemen, start your snowblowers! We may not be waking up to much on the ground (2-3″ for many), but more snow will fall through Sunday into Monday afternoon. Totals range from 4-6″ in Toledo to 8″+ for southwest counties through late Monday. We could add an extra 1-2″ on top of that, depending on how lake enhancement takes effect Monday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.