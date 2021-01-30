1/30: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast
4-6″ likely for Toledo through Sunday PM; extra 1-2″ possible Monday
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Ladies and gentlemen, start your snowblowers! We may not be waking up to much on the ground (2-3″ for many), but more snow will fall through Sunday into Monday afternoon. Totals range from 4-6″ in Toledo to 8″+ for southwest counties through late Monday. We could add an extra 1-2″ on top of that, depending on how lake enhancement takes effect Monday.
