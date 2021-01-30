Advertisement

Group offers free tutoring for Arlington Elementary students

The Education Project is partnering with Arlington Elementary to help address learning loss during the pandemic.
By Kristian Brown
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Education Project by Humanity First USA is partnering with Arlington Elementary School to help address learning loss during the pandemic.

Remote learning has been challenging for students, families, and school administration.

The Education Project’s hope is to provide extra academic help and mentorship for students.

The Education Project was founded in March 2020. It’s mission is to provide high-quality, remote tutoring and mentorship to K-12 students in need across the nation, completely free of cost.

Volunteer tutors are primarily college students, but also include recent grads, teachers, and other professionals.

As of December 2020, The Education Project has served over 400 students and provided over 4000 hours of free tutoring.

For further information on The Education Project, visit their website: www.theeduproject.net

