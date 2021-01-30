Hybrid coffee shop, restaurant, & brewery arrives in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green sweethearts Zach and Christine Tracy’s 17-year dream is now a reality. Juniper located on Main Street offers a place to grab a coffee, dinner, or a drink or two.

“There are couples that do vacations together and that’s their thing,” said Christine Tracy. “There are couples that go out to dinner, every couple has their connection, this is ours.”

“Yes we were all about the coffee and the beer and the food, but this place is kind of more than that,” said Zach Tracy. “We envision this as a community hub.”

The beverage bar and restaurant is stocked entirely with locally made goods, and its design honors the building’s rich history dating back to 1889.

“This space is so meaningful and the memories here are so meaningful and we really wanted to honor that,” said Christine.

The back half of Juniper houses the building’s beer-making operation. Zach a former BGSU Falcon chemistry student is the master crafter behind a magnitude of unique beer blends.

“A couple of degrees here can change flavors, so yes back there it is kinda my lab and that’s how I view it,” said Zach.

Juniper's beer-making operation is expected to begin in March according to owners Zach and Christine Tracy. (Jack Bassett)

The husband and wife team, who are also parents of three explain starting a business amid a pandemic has not been easy. Acting on a dream, Zach and Christine hope through love and a whole lot of hard work, they will see Juniper bloom.

Zach and Christine Tracy met in Bowling Green while Zach was working as a manager with Campus Pollyeyes and Christine was a student at BGSU. (Jack Bassett)

“It was kind of one of those moments where we had to fend for ourselves and just do the best we could,” said Christine.

“We have every intention of this place being successful but if it weren’t, in the long run, to be successful we still did it,” said Zach.

Juniper officially opens on February 1st with its coffee operation only and will gradually roll out its restaurant and brewery services in the weeks to come.

