Advertisement

Hybrid coffee shop, restaurant, & brewery arrives in Bowling Green

Starting Monday downtown Bowling Green will be home to an all-new coffee shop, brewery, and restaurant all operating under one roof.
Starting Monday downtown Bowling Green will be home to an all-new coffee shop, brewery, and...
Starting Monday downtown Bowling Green will be home to an all-new coffee shop, brewery, and restaurant all operating under one roof.(Jack Bassett)
By Jack Bassett
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green sweethearts Zach and Christine Tracy’s 17-year dream is now a reality. Juniper located on Main Street offers a place to grab a coffee, dinner, or a drink or two.

“There are couples that do vacations together and that’s their thing,” said Christine Tracy. “There are couples that go out to dinner, every couple has their connection, this is ours.”

“Yes we were all about the coffee and the beer and the food, but this place is kind of more than that,” said Zach Tracy. “We envision this as a community hub.”

The beverage bar and restaurant is stocked entirely with locally made goods, and its design honors the building’s rich history dating back to 1889.

“This space is so meaningful and the memories here are so meaningful and we really wanted to honor that,” said Christine.

The back half of Juniper houses the building’s beer-making operation. Zach a former BGSU Falcon chemistry student is the master crafter behind a magnitude of unique beer blends.

“A couple of degrees here can change flavors, so yes back there it is kinda my lab and that’s how I view it,” said Zach.

Juniper's beer-making operation is expected to begin in March according to owners Zach and...
Juniper's beer-making operation is expected to begin in March according to owners Zach and Christine Tracy.(Jack Bassett)

The husband and wife team, who are also parents of three explain starting a business amid a pandemic has not been easy. Acting on a dream, Zach and Christine hope through love and a whole lot of hard work, they will see Juniper bloom.

Zach and Christine Tracy met in Bowling Green while Zach was working as a manager with Campus...
Zach and Christine Tracy met in Bowling Green while Zach was working as a manager with Campus Pollyeyes and Christine was a student at BGSU.(Jack Bassett)

“It was kind of one of those moments where we had to fend for ourselves and just do the best we could,” said Christine.

“We have every intention of this place being successful but if it weren’t, in the long run, to be successful we still did it,” said Zach.

Juniper officially opens on February 1st with its coffee operation only and will gradually roll out its restaurant and brewery services in the weeks to come.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strict protocols have been established for the Adrian Dominican Sisters Motherhouse Campus by a...
Nine nuns die from COVID-19 outbreak in Adrian
Notre Dame Academy vaccinates staff before Lucas County schools get vaccine approval
Benjamin Woerner, a substitute teacher at Blissfield Middle School, was arrested for public...
Substitute teacher arrested for being drunk in Michigan classroom
More local US Postal Service delays thanks to out-of-town mail
Toledo postal facility no longer processing Cleveland-area mail
Close up of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine
Lucas Co. schools to receive COVID vaccine starting Feb. 8

Latest News

Sylvania Northview student among students offering free tutoring help
Group offers free tutoring for Arlington Elementary students
Metroparks Meetup: Winter fun for the whole family
Local expert talks about how it could affect the average investor
Wall Street shake-up
COVID vaccine appointments
Seniors anxious over wait for COVID-19 vaccine appointments