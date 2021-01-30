Jan. 30, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
4-6″ of snow expected for Toledo by Monday morning, with slightly highers totals possible to the south.
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TODAY: Cloudy. High 31. TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow arriving after midnight. Snow accumulations by sunrise 1-3″, slightly higher totals south and west of Toledo. SUNDAY: Snow showers through the day, some heavy at times. Windy, with gusts up to 30 MPH. High 32. An additional 1-3″ expected, with higher totals likely south of Toledo.