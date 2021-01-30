Metroparks Meetup: Winter fun for the whole family

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - We’ve fallen well short of our snowfall so far this season, but if Old Man Winter turns out to be a second-half team -- as this weekend may well prove -- the Metroparks have plenty of things to do.

“We have a number of different sledding hills across our park district: one here at Side Cut, and also at Pearson and Blue Creek -- and at Glass City Metropark, which is brand new this year,” says outdoor skills specialist Alissa Caple. “It’s just a great opportunity for people to get outside themselves, bundle up and not hibernate through the winter.”

We’ve talked about after-hours hikes in a previous Meetup, but after-hours sledding may also prove popular: “Three of those [hills] are open late when it snows, so we have light towers out there for people to come out after dinner and get some sledding in.”

Snowshoeing programs are another option, and may offer a decent science lesson while hiking familiar trails. “The point of a snowshoe is that it spreads out your weight over a larger surface area, just like a polar bear,” explains Caple. “If they were trying to go across some thin ice, they’d lay down and army-crawl to spread their weight over the ice so they don’t crack it.”

Ice is mostly what’s been left from earlier this week -- and Caple says there’s a minimum amount of snowfall they look for to start up classes: “Snowshoeing is super fun, but we need to wait for at least 3 inches of snow -- so we’ll cross our fingers, wear our PJs inside out and hope we get some more snow this weekend. The best way to sign up for those classes is to join our email list -- so when we do have enough snow for those programs, we can blast out that email to you guys!”

With colder temperatures will come even more opportunities down the line, with further additions to the newest greenspace in the park district’s repertoire. “At Glass City Metropark in our upcoming phases, we’ll have an ice skating ribbon and ice skating rink - plus the sledding hill -- so that park will be awesomely activated even through the winter months.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.