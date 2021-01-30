Residents raise concerns about wastewater from Fostoria landfill

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - People in Fostoria are raising concerns to the 13abc I-Team about the Sunny Farms landfill. You may remember there was a huge fight several years ago about the smell out there.

Now there are new worries about treating the wastewater. It’s a process that’s been done once -- but was shelved.

There are two smell issues neighbors have complained about. One from the landfill itself, one from the wastewater and the wastewater is now the immediate concern.

New equipment and processes could prevent the smell from ever becoming a problem.

When water seeps through material stored at the Sunny Farms landfill in Fostoria that wastewater, leachate in the technical terms, needs to be treated. Sunny Farms has asked the city of Fostoria to again treat it at wastewater treatment plant.

“Leachate stinks. Point blank it stinks,” said Engineer and Industrial Pretreatment Coordinator Todd Jenkins.

Jenkins acknowledges when the city took this wastewater years ago, smell was a big issue so the city stopped taking it.

“When we stopped taking it before it was because our ultraviolet system couldn’t handle it,” said Jenkins.

Sunny Farms now trucks its wastewater out of the county. A company spokesman tells 13abc that using Fostoria’s plant again makes financial sense and that lessons have been learned from the past. Safeguards and precautions will be in place. For example Jenkins says that wastewater would be treated with hydrogen peroxide and pollutants like metals need to be removed before it’s brought to city pumps.

“We’re going to have to test for them regularly. We’re allowed to accept a certain amount of those. If they at anytime exceed those then they will be put on notice: ‘hey we have a problem here. You need to fix it on your end because these pollutants are too high,” said Jenkins.

Several residents have told 13abc they don’t want the city doing business with Sunny Farms’ wastewater again. City leaders still have not signed off on a final proposal. While he understand the skepticism, Jenkins says things have changed.

“The process is a little different. The personalities are different. There are different people at the landfill we’re dealing with now. They so far have been on the up and up. No issues dealing with them,” said Jenkins.

That UV system will be the biggest piece of equipment that needs upgrade. If the city takes the leachate, some sort of agreement will need to be made to pay for the upgrade of that system.

