1/31: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

1-3″ more snow through Monday; higher totals along lake
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
1-3″ more snow will fall between now and sunrise (higher isolated totals east of I-75 thanks to lake effect). 1-2″ of additional snowfall along the lakeshore on Monday should wrap up this 48-hour event, with blowing/drifting snow remaining a hazard. Groundhog Day will see our first sunshine in a few days, though it won’t be a warm break through the clouds with highs remaining in the upper 20s. We don’t get back above freezing until Thursday, with a rain/snow mix still in the works along with highs near 40.

