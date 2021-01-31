1/31: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

1-3″ more snow will fall between now and sunrise (higher isolated totals east of I-75 thanks to lake effect). 1-2″ of additional snowfall along the lakeshore on Monday should wrap up this 48-hour event, with blowing/drifting snow remaining a hazard. Groundhog Day will see our first sunshine in a few days, though it won’t be a warm break through the clouds with highs remaining in the upper 20s. We don’t get back above freezing until Thursday, with a rain/snow mix still in the works along with highs near 40.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.