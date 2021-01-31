Bryan man dead after one-vehicle crash on Friday evening

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bryan man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday evening on County Road 16 in Williams County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Carl E. Williams, 51, was driving south on the road when he lost control of his vehicle and went off the left side of the road around 6 p.m. The vehicle rolled over several times.

Williams was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The OSHP continues to investigate the crash.

