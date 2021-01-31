Advertisement

Bryan man dead after one-vehicle crash on Friday evening

Police light bar
Police light bar(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bryan man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday evening on County Road 16 in Williams County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Carl E. Williams, 51, was driving south on the road when he lost control of his vehicle and went off the left side of the road around 6 p.m. The vehicle rolled over several times.

Williams was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The OSHP continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Sunday & Lake-Effect Snow Monday
More snow expected Sunday evening
Current snow emergencies by county
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
President Donald Trump bids the nation farewell as he leaves Washington, D.C. on Inauguration...
Report: Ohio lawmakers to introduce bill creating ‘President Donald J. Trump Day’
They have been taken in by two local rescue groups
Dozens of abandoned cats rescued by Good Samaritan

Latest News

Jan. 31, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
Jan. 31, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
Car goes airborne during crash, sending two to hospital
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Car flips in crash on Nebraska Ave.
One person was shot overnight in Toledo on Junction near Belmont.
One person shot overnight in Toledo