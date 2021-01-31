Advertisement

Car goes airborne during crash, sending two to hospital

(WTAP)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a Saturday morning crash on Lamalie Rd. south of Fannal Hall Rd., in Seneca County.

Jamie Frum, 31, of Orrville, was traveling at a high rate of speed in her car when she lost control going down a hill. Frum overcorrected and went off the left side of the road. The car hit a guardrail and bridge abutment, causing her vehicle to go airborne and jump the creek.

Frum and Brianna Smith, 18, of Wooster, were ejected from the vehicle. Neither were wearing their seatbelts.

They were transported to a Toledo hospital with serious injuries. Drugs and/or alcohol use are not suspected at this time.

