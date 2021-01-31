Advertisement

January 31st Weather Forecast

Snow Today & Monday
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TODAY: Steady snow with a break mid-day. Snow returns this evening. High 32. Wind gusts up to 35mph of Lake Erie will cause blowing and drifting, as well as reduced visibility. 4-6″ of accumulations expected for Toledo, higher amounts to the south. TONIGHT: Snow showers likely. Low 24. MONDAY: Snow showers likely, especially along and east of I-75. An additional 1-2″ of accumulations possible.

