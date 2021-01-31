Pemberville singer battling stage 4 lung cancer is serenaded by supporters

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - 89-year-old Drayton Justus used to sing in a barbershop group decades ago. The Pemberville man used to sing with a group called the Gentlemen’s Agreement back in the ’1970s. Drayton competed, coached, and inspired countless other barbershop singers across the country. Justus’s biggest fans include 1987 International Quartet Champions: The Interstate Rival Quartet, who drove all the way from Louisville, Kentucky to sing to their idol.

Drayton Justus pictured second from the left stands with his fellow quartet members in "The Gentlemen's Agreement" in 1971. (Jack Bassett)

“We are here to honor the mighty awesome Drayton Justus,” said lead singer Joe Connelly. “He’s one of the greatest human beings ever to grace the planet, more so known as one of the greatest lead singers period.”

Drayton is battling stage 4 lung cancer. Limited with his health and the pandemic, Drayton’s loved ones have been sending music to his home with songs echoing across his front yard almost every weekend. Barbershop quartets from across the country are being invited to serenade Justus safely from a distance out on the front lawn of his assisted living center. On Saturday The Interstate Rivals performed in front of who they say is their ultimate hero.

“I was fearful with some of the tender songs that I might lose it but he looks so good,” said Tenor Kipp Buckner. “He has this gleam in his eyes.”

For every show, Drayton proudly wears his performance suit from when he won the International Barbershop Title in 1971. The 89-year-old continues his fight with cancer while surrounded by support from his wife, kids, and fans. Drayton says the magic of music is the best medicine.

“Barbershop quartet singing is one or two of the most important things in my life,” said Drayton Justus. “I can’t tell you how much this means to me. I know all of these fellas well and they are all as dedicated to barber shopping as I am. It’s very uplifting. It makes moments like this even more wonderful.”

