Authorities searching for bank robbery suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police and the FBI are searching for a suspect who robbed the PNC Bank on Madison in downtown Toledo on Friday afternoon.

A suspect entered the bank around 1:19 p.m. and handed the clerk a note that said he would shoot her in the head if she didn’t give him money. He fled in an unknown direction with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid- to late-20s, 6-feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing blue jeans, a dark hoodie pulled up, dark gloves, and a blue surgical mask.

