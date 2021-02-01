Advertisement

Authorities searching for bank robbery suspect

Toledo Police light bar
Toledo Police light bar(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police and the FBI are searching for a suspect who robbed the PNC Bank on Madison in downtown Toledo on Friday afternoon.

A suspect entered the bank around 1:19 p.m. and handed the clerk a note that said he would shoot her in the head if she didn’t give him money. He fled in an unknown direction with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid- to late-20s, 6-feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing blue jeans, a dark hoodie pulled up, dark gloves, and a blue surgical mask.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Snow total taken from Toledo Express Airport
Snow continues to fall into Monday
One person was shot overnight in Toledo on Junction near Belmont.
One person shot overnight in Toledo
Officer Mitch Vanderhorst shared this picture with 13abc, showing him alongside his partner,...
First Responder of The Week: Ofc. Brandon Stalker
One person was confirmed shot in an incident on Macomber in Toledo on January 29.
Man killed in Friday afternoon shooting in west Toledo

Latest News

Jujuan Childress is accused of shooting Martitus Holloway.
Man accused of Holloway murder makes court appearance
Earnest Brew Works continues to grow during pandemic
Earnest Brew Works in process of large expansion
Snowfall in Sylvania translated to the perfect day for sledding and fun for families.
Snow brings sledding fun to Sylvania
1/31: Dan’s Sunday 11pm Forecast