Earnest Brew Works in process of large expansion

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A locally-owned brewery in south Toledo is expanding in a big way.

Earnest Brew Works will begin renovations for a production brewery and taproom at the former Kroger location in the Southland Shopping Center on Byrne. It will include seating for 150 people inside and another 100 on an outdoor patio.

The brewery will also open a downtown taproom and small-batch facility at 25 S. St. Clair, one block away from Fifth Third Field. The downtown facility will brew on a two-barrel system, creating small-batch experimental and limited-release beers while a public taproom will be built to serve those beers along with core products for onsite consumption, to-go DORA cups and six-packs to go.

“We are looking forward to becoming part of our community’s downtown experience,” said ebw co-owner and co-brewer Scot Yarnell. “Imagine a warm summer evening, one of 12 earnest beers in a DORA cup, being enjoyed in the heart of our area.

“Earnest Downtown will be a great thing.”

The new facility in south Toledo will be equipped with a 30-barrel brewhouse to produce almost five times as much beer as Earnest Brew Works does currently, with the ability to produce up to 10,000 barrels per year in the future.

The original ebw facility — located at 4342 S. Detroit — will remain operational until the new production facility is complete.

In total, the brewery plans to create 25 new jobs in the expansion, with a mix of full and part-time positions.

