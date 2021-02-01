Experts: Puffy coats unsafe in car seats

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cold and snow means you’ll need the hat, gloves, boots, and coat. But if your child uses a car seat, experts say, hold that puffy coat.

Gina Veres is a coordinator with Safe Kids Greater Toledo. She tells 13abc, “We don’t usually get that harness as tight as we want to on them, because we’ve got all that puffiness between the straps and their actual body.”

Pvt. Sterling Rahe with Toledo Fire & Rescue adds, “With the puffiness, what happens is when you put those on and you pull it tight, you think you’re getting it tight, you don’t have a lot of space in between there.”

With tight straps over the coat, you might think your child is safe. But in an accident, Veres says, “That fluffiness is all going to compress down. So that child ends up moving around in that car seat a lot more than they’re supposed to.”

In fact, Pvt. Rahe says there can be so much space between the straps and your child, they may be ejected from the seat in an accident, leading to serious injury or death. He says, “You don’t want to compromise the integrity of the car seat for the warmth of the child. You obviously want to keep them warm, but you have to come up with an alternative because that strapping system has to be snug.”

Some alternatives to putting your child in a coat, Veres explains: “You can either put blankets over the child or put their coat on backward so you can slip the coat over their arms.”

If you want to know if your child’s coat is too puffy for his or her seat, Pvt. Rahe suggests a simple test, starting with your child wearing their coat.

Pvt. Rahe explains, “Strap it up like you normally would, don’t loosen those, unstrap them, take the coat and put them back in there and snug it up. Most times, you’ll see that gap in there of 2-3 fingers, and that’s the problem.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.