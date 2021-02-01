Advertisement

February 1st Weather Forecast

Snow Today, Cold Late Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Snow is likely today with an inch or less of snow expected west of I-75. Snow totals between 1-3″ are expected east of I-75. Highs will be in the upper 20s. Light snow is possible tonight east of I-75 with lows in the upper teens. Morning clouds are expected on Tuesday with afternoon sunshine. There is a slim chance for some freezing fog early on Wednesday. The afternoon will be sunny with a high around 30. Rain is likely late Thursday changing to snow Thursday night and early Friday morning. Friday and Saturday will bring highs in the 20s. The coldest blast of air in more than 2 years is expected starting Sunday. Temperatures will be dropping into the single digits, possibly colder early next week.

