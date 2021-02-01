Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson vaccine awaits FDA approval

Expected Mid-February
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The new Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine is waiting for FDA approval.

According to the drug company, the one-dose vaccine has a 66% effectiveness rate at preventing moderate to severe cases of COVID and a reported 85% effectiveness at preventing hospitalization and death.

Doctors say even though the effectiveness rate isn’t as high as Pfizer and Moderna it has other factors that make it a viable option for a lot of people. It’s easier to transport it because it doesn’t require strict refrigeration methods and can be more easily distributed to more rural areas.

The company is awaiting FDA approval that is expected in mid-February.

