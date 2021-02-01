Advertisement

Man accused of Holloway murder makes court appearance

Jujuan Childress is accused of shooting Martitus Holloway.
Jujuan Childress is accused of shooting Martitus Holloway.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of a murder Friday in west Toledo made his first court appearance Monday morning.

Jajuan Childress, 44, is charged with the murder of Martitus Holloway on Friday in a house in the 1900 block of Macomber. Childress’ bond was set at $500,000.

According to court records, Childress told police he and Holloway were “fooling around” with a gun. When Childress racked the slide, the gun went off and a bullet hit Holloway in the torso.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office determined Holloway died from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. They ruled his manner of death as a homicide. It was the fourth homicide in Toledo in 2021.

Childress will return to court on Feb. 5.

