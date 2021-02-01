Mercy health announces mammograms on-the-go

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health announced plans on Monday to treat women on-the-go with the region’s first-ever mobile mammography unit. They plan to get on the road later this month.

“Breast cancer is going to affect 1 in 8 American women, but it’s also one of the cancers that have fantastic outcomes with early treatments,” says Dr. Constance Cashen, Director of the Mercy Breast Center. “I want all women who are candidates for mammograms to be able to have a choice to have it. And that’s one of the things the van will be able to do.”

The mobile unit will deliver 3D mammograms to women age 40 and older and is equipped with the newest 3D technology and self-compression options. Now, patients will have the ability to control the compression once they’re in position.

The goal is to make mammograms more accessible to women, providing safe and convenient screenings at various locations in the 21 counties in northwest Ohio.

Mercy Health hopes to eliminate barriers of access and location in order to increase their reach to the underserved community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on the mobile unit’s locations and to schedule your appointment, call 833-mamm-van.

