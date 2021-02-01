Pandemic affects availability of much-needed medicine for Toledo boy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The pandemic has affected so much in our world, including the availability of some medicine for a Toledo boy. 7-year-old Talon Hagaman has what’s known as short bowel syndrome. He sometimes has to spend weeks at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

His mom, Sammie Hagaman, says one of the medicines that is critical to his care has been tough to get in recent months because of the pandemic. Talon is now on another medicine that helps him stay home but Sammie says she’s been told that it’s only a temporary fix.

Through it all, Sammie is grateful for all the support she’s received.

“It means everything to me that Talon’s story has touched so many people enough that they decided to lend a helping hand,” she says. “It’s incredible. It is gut-wrenching and it breaks my heart to watch someone so young, innocent, and sweet go through this, and be in so much pain. He is a wonderful kid. He is very intelligent, goofy, and has a good sense of humor.”.

Talon’s grandma, Sue Kangars, says it’s been tough for her to see what the whole family has had to go through.

“I try to be as strong as possible. I just hope for them to have as many days as they can together,” she says. “It has been tough to see what my daughter has gone through, and her 4-year-old daughter Teegan too. We are so grateful to all the people who have stepped up to help us. We realize there are a lot of people who are faced with challenges who have no one to turn to. f you could help just one person going through something, that would have such a huge impact. I cannot imagine not having a support system.”

Talon is going back to Cincinnati for a check-up this week. If you’d like to learn more about his story, click on his family’s Facebook page.

