Snow brings sledding fun to Sylvania

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Snow enthusiasts came out in waves Sunday speeding down Sylvania’s iconic hill at Northview High School.

“I think a lot of people were looking forward to sledding today as you can see by looking at all of these people,” said Gretchen Pitman who brought her granddaughter Shelby to the Northview Hill.

Dozens of sled riders ranging from all age groups shared the hilltop with one another. Those braving the elements were bundled in layers with their own unique ways of staying warm.

“There’s definitely a trick to it,” said sled rider DJ Vernoski. “You’ve got to have really good boots to keep your feet warm, and you’ve got to keep your head warm.”

Northview Hill sled riders used Intertubes, classic toboggans, and anything and everything in between to travel down the hill. Christopher Korzec of Sylvania brought his toboggan out that belonged to his father.

“I remember going sledding with my father on this very toboggan at Fort Meigs, and today was a good day so I thought I would take my boy out, and get some sledding in.,” said Korzec.

A full list of local sledding locations can be found on the Toledo Metroparks website.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.