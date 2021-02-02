Appointments for COVID-19 vaccine challenging to find

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) -In Ohio, those age 70 and older now qualify to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. As the age group for phase 1B expands, finding an appointment is becoming more challenging.

Wood County Health Commissioner Benjamin Robison says the demand far outweighs the supply across the area right now.

“We are estimating about 12,000 individuals are eligible for the vaccine and this week we only received 800 doses county-wide and unfortunately it will probably be like this moving into the weeks ahead,” says Benjamin Robison, Wood County Health Commissioner.

Due to the limited supply, The Wood County Health Department is working with the Agency on Aging and the Wood County Committee on Aging to use it’s doses to target those in senior housing or who lack transportation, in an effort to make sure the vulnerable population is not forgotten.

The window for Phase 1B just expanded on February 1st but for those age 70 and older, who have been waiting, actually snagging an appointment is problematic and in some instances, a case of luck.

Michael Stein tried booking an appointment last Friday for his mother and was told to call first thing Monday morning. He did and all of the appointments were gone. He checked every local provider in the county and there were no spots available.

“I’ve tried Meijer, pretty much everywhere on their website and no one has vaccines. it’s really frustrating...I’m trying to get her in, she is 73 and Monday is the first day and there wasn’t anything available,” says Michael Stein.

Stein knows vaccines are limited but he is hoping additional supplies are available soon so his mother can get the vaccine before the age group expands again, increasing the odds of a longer wait time for those wanting the vaccine.

If you meet the current criteria, you can look for appointments by using the links on the Wood County Health Department’s website. Robison says it is important to note, that occasionally extra doses become available and appointments open. He recommends checking with providers frequently if you are still waiting for first dose of the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.