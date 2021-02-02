City leaders look ahead to 2021 construction season

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Now that we’re into the month of February, construction season isn’t far away. And that means street improvements across the city.

But how does the city choose which streets get the most attention? City council members met Tuesday with Doug Stephens, Deputy Director of Toledo’s Public Utilities. He says that a partnership between the city and a program called MicroPAVER helps in that decision.

MicroPAVER collects data on all city streets and colors them on a map based on their conditions. This is the map presented to council during today’s meeting. Stephens says that red and orange segments represent the streets that need full reconstruction, yellow streets may only need patchwork or resurfacing. But he says another big factor that directs where workers go is feedback from Toledoans.

Stephens explains, “When you look at 20,000 {block} segments, and you try to piece together a logical program out of that, sometimes you do get into situations where one road is equal to another, so feedback helps guide where we take the program.”

Stephens says that the next few years will be focused on at least maintaining the average pavement conditions across the city, while leaders refine methods of budgeting and prioritizing streets that need more attention.

This construction season will also see some new methods of repairing our streets. Stephens explained the first, a “slurry seal” and a method that seals the entire top of the pavement and is designed to drain water away from the roadway.

Another method being used more-widely this year is called an “Unimproved Overlay Program.” This method is used for Toledo’s unimproved streets, described on the city’s website as “streets of minimal to no road base depth, and often without curbs or proper drainage”. The method involves adding a 2-inch layer of asphalt to a decaying street to help prolong its life. This is a method that Matt Cherry raised questions on during Tueday’s meeting. His concern was that this would further flooding issues in neighborhoods that already see flooding. Stephens responded that those issues would be addressed as they appear, but the Overlay Program has been used some in the past, and no complaints have surfaced so far.

MicroPAVER, Stephens says, is a system employed by the City of Toledo since 2017, and will continue to track the pavement conditions of the city through at least 2023. This is done with a vehicle equipped with all kinds of sensors and cameras that can track what exactly is happening with pavement distress. That data is automatically collected while driving. The system’s formula considers all of those factors and produces an index of the pavement condition. Stephens says that the average index for the city is about 40 out of 100, which is considered a failing score. That index doesn’t include unimproved streets, as Stephens says those streets don’t have a real structure that can be analyzed.

For more information on which streets are planned for improvement this year, you can visit the city’s website: https://toledo.maps.arcgis.com/apps/Shortlist/index.html?appid=5637f33ac7f0459db91a0bbc655b7051

If you’d like to request work to be done on your street, contact Engage Toledo: https://toledo.oh.gov/engage-toledo

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.