City proposes improvements to Downtown Seawall

The portion of the sidewalk by Promenade Park has been closed for two years due to structural issues.
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s City Council will be voting on proposed construction work to be done downtown near Promenade Park. The City is hoping council approves spending nearly 1.5 million dollars on improvements to the downtown seawall.

The sidewalk area behind Promedica’s headquarters at the former steam plant has been closed off for two years.

Which city officials say is due to structural issues. “It was designed to let water in and out when it was a steam plant,” explains Director of Public Service Paul Rasmusson

A consulting firm was hired back in 2018 to figure out how to repair the walkway.

The firm used sonar technology and a dive team before deciding the area should be cut out entirely and replaced with a retaining wall.

“It’s downtown, we want to put on our best foot forward,” says Rasmusson. “And it’s unattractive from the river as well for the boating public because it’s crumbling infrastructure.”

After construction is completed, the plan is for the Metroparks to take over, as part of the Riverwalk project to connect the city on both sides of the river.

“We’re anticipating the work to be done by mid-summer so when Jeep Fest and the Solheim Cup descend downtown this will all be complete and construction over with.”

Toledo City Council is scheduled to vote on the project tomorrow.

