Advertisement

EA Sports confirms return of college football game

EA Sports announced the return of its popular college football series.
EA Sports announced the return of its popular college football series.(Source: Twitter/@EASPORTS)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WLBT/Gray News) - College football fans have been waiting for this day for years.

EA Sports announced the return of its uber-popular college football video game series.

It will be the first installment of the series since NCAA Football 2014, which was released in 2013.

There’s no word on when the new game will release or what it may look like, but gamers can probably expect to play it on the new generation of consoles with the PS5 and XBox Series X|S.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Snow total taken from Toledo Express Airport
Snow continues to fall into Monday
Jujuan Childress is accused of shooting Martitus Holloway.
Man accused of Holloway murder makes court appearance
Officer Mitch Vanderhorst shared this picture with 13abc, showing him alongside his partner,...
First Responder of The Week: Ofc. Brandon Stalker
The 7-year-old Toledo boy has short bowel syndrome, and the pandemic has affected availability...
Pandemic affects availability of much-needed medicine for Toledo boy

Latest News

Myanmar's military stand guard at a checkpoint manned with an armored vehicles blocking a road...
US calls military acts in Myanmar a coup, promises sanctions
Phil's handlers, who interpreted his prediction, read from a scroll on Tuesday.
A gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says more winter
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Senate Commerce Committee advances nomination of Pete Buttigieg as Transportation Secretary, no...
Senate confirms Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary
Officers stand outside a home where a mass shooting took place in Muskogee, Okla., Tuesday...
Police: 6 killed in Okla. shooting, including 5 children; person in custody