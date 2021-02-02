February 2nd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Snow is finally starting to end in the eastern part of the area. Clouds will be slow to leave east of I-75, but afternoon sunshine is still likely with highs in the upper 20s. Tonight will be clear and cold with a low in the upper single digits. Patchy freezing fog is possible especially south of Toledo. That could lead to a few slick spots early Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be sunny with a high in the low 30s. Snow is expected on Thursday. Up to an inch could fall before this changes over to rain. Rain is likely early Thursday night before temperatures quickly tumble and another half inch of snow falls. The Friday morning commute could be quite slick with a flash freeze possible on roads. The wind chill will drop below 0 on Friday and Saturday. Highs will generally be in the teens Friday through Sunday. Snow and wind are both likely on Sunday with accumulations very possible. The coldest weather in more than 2 years arrives late Sunday into Monday. Lows will drop below 0 with highs in the upper single digits to teens.

