Maumee leaders looking at changes on the Trail

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A high-traffic area of the Anthony Wayne Trail in Maumee that sees about 70 crashes annually could be getting a makeover.

Maumee city leaders approved a proposal to lower the speed limit on the Trail between Key and Ford streets from 50 to 35 mph.

According to those city leaders, there were 233 crashes in that area over the last three years. The proposal goes to ODOT for consideration.

