New Ohio budget plans almost a billion dollars in new investment

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio is looking toward economic recovery as Governor Mike DeWine unveils his new budget. In it he outlined some big plans to try to get the state’s economy back on the right track.

So many take the internet for granted but this pandemic illustrated how many people didn’t have sufficient internet access. That is one major piece of Governor DeWine’s budget plans.

There’s a new nearly one-billion-dollar economic recovery plan. It breaks down this way:

$450 million for small businesses

$50 million to tell Ohio’s story, to market the state

$70 million for Ohio’s skilled workforce

$450 million for Ohio’s communities, $250 million of that for broadband

“I’ve had the privilege of visiting small towns and rural communities around the state and even in our urban areas where they just don’t have access. They can’t participate in the modern economy, the modern education system,” said Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted.

How will the governor pay for all this? Some of that work has already begun. The state froze spending, reduced the state workforce by 1500 over the last year, refinanced state debt and significant money will be coming from the federal government.

“It’s got one-time expenditures that match one time income. We don’t go beyond that,” said Governor DeWine.

The governor is looking to better fund public health. Specifics of that will be worked out but DeWine believes 2020 highlighted the needs.

“Public health has been under funded in this country for generations and if there’s a lesson from this pandemic and I guess there are a log of lessons but one of the lessons certainly should be we can no longer afford to do that,” said DeWine.

