Advertisement

New Ohio budget plans almost a billion dollars in new investment

By Shaun Hegarty
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio is looking toward economic recovery as Governor Mike DeWine unveils his new budget. In it he outlined some big plans to try to get the state’s economy back on the right track.

So many take the internet for granted but this pandemic illustrated how many people didn’t have sufficient internet access. That is one major piece of Governor DeWine’s budget plans.

There’s a new nearly one-billion-dollar economic recovery plan. It breaks down this way:

$450 million for small businesses

$50 million to tell Ohio’s story, to market the state

$70 million for Ohio’s skilled workforce

$450 million for Ohio’s communities, $250 million of that for broadband

“I’ve had the privilege of visiting small towns and rural communities around the state and even in our urban areas where they just don’t have access. They can’t participate in the modern economy, the modern education system,” said Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted.

How will the governor pay for all this? Some of that work has already begun. The state froze spending, reduced the state workforce by 1500 over the last year, refinanced state debt and significant money will be coming from the federal government.

“It’s got one-time expenditures that match one time income. We don’t go beyond that,” said Governor DeWine.

The governor is looking to better fund public health. Specifics of that will be worked out but DeWine believes 2020 highlighted the needs.

“Public health has been under funded in this country for generations and if there’s a lesson from this pandemic and I guess there are a log of lessons but one of the lessons certainly should be we can no longer afford to do that,” said DeWine.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Snow total taken from Toledo Express Airport
Snow continues to fall into Monday
One person was shot overnight in Toledo on Junction near Belmont.
One person shot overnight in Toledo
Officer Mitch Vanderhorst shared this picture with 13abc, showing him alongside his partner,...
First Responder of The Week: Ofc. Brandon Stalker
One person was confirmed shot in an incident on Macomber in Toledo on January 29.
Man killed in Friday afternoon shooting in west Toledo

Latest News

An aerial view of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, OH.
Ohio AG questions state nuclear bailout plan
Ohio AG questions state nuclear bailout plan
Ohio AG questions state nuclear bailout plan
New Ohio budget plans almost a billion dollars in new investment
New Ohio budget plans almost a billion dollars in new investment
Experts: Puffy coats unsafe in car seats
Experts: Puffy coats unsafe in car seats