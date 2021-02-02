Advertisement

Officers find crack cocaine, fentanyl, other drugs during Monday raid in Findlay

Officers recovered large quantities of various drugs during a search on Monday, Feb. 1 in Findlay.
Officers recovered large quantities of various drugs during a search on Monday, Feb. 1 in Findlay.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Findlay woman was arrested and charged with two drug-related felonies after law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on a home in the 300 block of Edith Ave. on Monday evening.

Ashley D. Woods, 35, is charged with possession of crack/cocaine and possession of meth, both third-degree felonies.

The search yielded a large amount of crack and powder cocaine, methamphetamines, Fentanyl mix, psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana. Officers also recovered cash along with other drug paraphernalia items and items indicative of drug trafficking.

Additional charges of drug trafficking are expected at the conclusion of this investigation.

