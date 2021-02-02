Ohio AG questions state nuclear bailout plan

OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WTVG) - We’ve heard so much over the last year about Ohio House Bill 6. It’s the nuclear bailout bill that helped Davis Besse nuclear power plant in Oak Harbor.

It’s the same bill where the former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is facing federal corruption charges.

But was that bailout necessary in the first place? Ohio’s Attorney General is raising that serious question.

“I’m not convinced that Davis Besse is in jeopardy, quite frankly,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Yost said this Monday as he was discussing a settlement with First Energy. With several lawsuits over House Bill 6 Yost’s office struck a deal with First Energy to stop the collection over $100 million in 2021 based on bill provision allowing them to attain profit based off 2018 profits.

“If you’re going to be meddling in the market for reasons of strategic security in the energy grid you damn well better make sure that’s it’s actually based in fact and is actually needed,” said Yost.

When the I-Team asked Yost about whether lost dollars would hurt the longevity of Davis Besse, Yost questioned whether the bailout dollars were ever needed.

He pointed to moves by Energy Harbor, the new owners of the plant, a company that spun off First Energy.

“Energy Harbor undertook to buy back hundreds of millions of dollars worth of their own stock share. That’s hardly the move of an entity that’s cash starved and needs public subsidy,” said Yost.

Yost says if Energy Harbor shows real need, he believes the legislature would step up with need-based assistance for one of Ottawa County’s largest employers. All this over a customer funded bailout that may or may not have been needed at all.

“I don’t have enough information to draw that conclusion. What I do have is enough information to make me question whether the need was real,” said Yost.

