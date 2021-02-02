Advertisement

Ohio Turnpike rolling out new E-Z Pass website

The Ohio Turnpike is rolling out a new E-Z Pass website on Feb.16.
The Ohio Turnpike is rolling out a new E-Z Pass website on Feb.16.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike is rolling out a new, modernized version of its EZPassOH.com website and customer service center on February 16.

The new website will allow users to access self-service account features like:

  • Live chat functionality;
  • Email and text alerts to your devices;
  • Activate for use in Ohio within one hour*;
  • Easily update your credit card info;
  • Check your account balance;
  • Make a one-time payment;
  • Update your vehicle information;
  • Update your mailing and email address;

The transition to the new website will cause it to be unavailable from 5 p.m. Feb. 12 until 8 a.m. Feb. 16.

Before the new site rolls out, users need to log into their account and make sure information is up to date, including:

  • The credit card you wish to use for tolls and fees;
  • Your email address;
  • Mailing address;
  • Phone number:
  • Vehicle description and license plate.

After the new website goes live on Feb. 16, users will need to change their password upon initial sign-in to access new account features.

