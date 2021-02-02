Ohio Turnpike rolling out new E-Z Pass website
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike is rolling out a new, modernized version of its EZPassOH.com website and customer service center on February 16.
The new website will allow users to access self-service account features like:
- Live chat functionality;
- Email and text alerts to your devices;
- Activate for use in Ohio within one hour*;
- Easily update your credit card info;
- Check your account balance;
- Make a one-time payment;
- Update your vehicle information;
- Update your mailing and email address;
The transition to the new website will cause it to be unavailable from 5 p.m. Feb. 12 until 8 a.m. Feb. 16.
Before the new site rolls out, users need to log into their account and make sure information is up to date, including:
- The credit card you wish to use for tolls and fees;
- Your email address;
- Mailing address;
- Phone number:
- Vehicle description and license plate.
After the new website goes live on Feb. 16, users will need to change their password upon initial sign-in to access new account features.
