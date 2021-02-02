Ohio Turnpike rolling out new E-Z Pass website

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike is rolling out a new, modernized version of its EZPassOH.com website and customer service center on February 16.

The new website will allow users to access self-service account features like:

Live chat functionality;

Email and text alerts to your devices;

Activate for use in Ohio within one hour*;

Easily update your credit card info;

Check your account balance;

Make a one-time payment;

Update your vehicle information;

Update your mailing and email address;

The transition to the new website will cause it to be unavailable from 5 p.m. Feb. 12 until 8 a.m. Feb. 16.

Before the new site rolls out, users need to log into their account and make sure information is up to date, including:

The credit card you wish to use for tolls and fees;

Your email address;

Mailing address;

Phone number:

Vehicle description and license plate.

After the new website goes live on Feb. 16, users will need to change their password upon initial sign-in to access new account features.

