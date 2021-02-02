Advertisement

Perrysburg Twp. Police seek help locating baby and noncustodial mother

Police are seeking help locating Nina Roberts and her son, Kingston Dean Roberts.
Police are seeking help locating Nina Roberts and her son, Kingston Dean Roberts.(WTVG)
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Township Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a six-month old child and his mother.

Kingston Dean Roberts’ mother, Nina Roberts, is not permitted to have the child. They were last seen together Monday at 6 p.m.

Kingston was wearing a onesie with fire engines on it.

Nina Roberts is believed to be driving a black Pontiac G6 with a temporary Ohio license number - L880826.

The public is asked to contact their local police department if they spot Nina Roberts or her baby.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

