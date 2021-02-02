Perrysburg Twp. Police seek help locating baby and noncustodial mother
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Township Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a six-month old child and his mother.
Kingston Dean Roberts’ mother, Nina Roberts, is not permitted to have the child. They were last seen together Monday at 6 p.m.
Kingston was wearing a onesie with fire engines on it.
Nina Roberts is believed to be driving a black Pontiac G6 with a temporary Ohio license number - L880826.
The public is asked to contact their local police department if they spot Nina Roberts or her baby.
