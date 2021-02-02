Perrysburg Twp. Police seek help locating baby and noncustodial mother

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Township Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a six-month old child and his mother.

Kingston Dean Roberts’ mother, Nina Roberts, is not permitted to have the child. They were last seen together Monday at 6 p.m.

Kingston was wearing a onesie with fire engines on it.

Nina Roberts is believed to be driving a black Pontiac G6 with a temporary Ohio license number - L880826.

The public is asked to contact their local police department if they spot Nina Roberts or her baby.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.