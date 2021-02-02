Some COVID-19 vaccine doses given at 5 NE Ohio long-term care facilities were not stored properly

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 vaccine was erroneously administered to some residents or staff at several area long-term care facilities.

Walgreens, a pharmacy tasked with administering vaccine doses in some Northeast Ohio long-term health facilities, admitted that some immunizations were not stored properly stored in ultracold temperatures prior to the shot being given out.

The five Northeast Ohio facilities include:

Ashtabula County Residential Services Maples, Kingsville, Ashtabula County

Ashtabula Towers, Ashtabula, Ashtabula County

Heather Hill Care Communities, Chardon, Geauga County

Six Chimneys, East Cleveland, Cuyahoga County

Willow Park Convalescent Home, Cleveland, Cuyahoga County

Dr. Vanderhoff said any breach in the cold storage process means “the vaccine can’t be relied upon to be effective.”

The CDC and vaccine manufacturers said there is no known health threat to receiving a dose that wasn’t store properly, according to Gov. DeWine. Those individuals that received a vaccine-in-question will receive another immunization.

Over 700 providers have been authorized across the state to administer the vaccine, including the state and local health departments, as well as select practices and pharmacies.

