Advertisement

Some COVID-19 vaccine doses given at 5 NE Ohio long-term care facilities were not stored properly

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care extracts the last bit of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine out of a vial so as not to waste it at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 vaccine was erroneously administered to some residents or staff at several area long-term care facilities.

Walgreens, a pharmacy tasked with administering vaccine doses in some Northeast Ohio long-term health facilities, admitted that some immunizations were not stored properly stored in ultracold temperatures prior to the shot being given out.

The five Northeast Ohio facilities include:

  • Ashtabula County Residential Services Maples, Kingsville, Ashtabula County
  • Ashtabula Towers, Ashtabula, Ashtabula County
  • Heather Hill Care Communities, Chardon, Geauga County
  • Six Chimneys, East Cleveland, Cuyahoga County
  • Willow Park Convalescent Home, Cleveland, Cuyahoga County

Dr. Vanderhoff said any breach in the cold storage process means “the vaccine can’t be relied upon to be effective.”

The CDC and vaccine manufacturers said there is no known health threat to receiving a dose that wasn’t store properly, according to Gov. DeWine. Those individuals that received a vaccine-in-question will receive another immunization.

Over 700 providers have been authorized across the state to administer the vaccine, including the state and local health departments, as well as select practices and pharmacies.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Snow total taken from Toledo Express Airport
Snow continues to fall into Monday
Jujuan Childress is accused of shooting Martitus Holloway.
Man accused of Holloway murder makes court appearance
Officer Mitch Vanderhorst shared this picture with 13abc, showing him alongside his partner,...
First Responder of The Week: Ofc. Brandon Stalker
The 7-year-old Toledo boy has short bowel syndrome, and the pandemic has affected availability...
Pandemic affects availability of much-needed medicine for Toledo boy

Latest News

UpLyft Toledo organizes baseball glove drive for children in need
The Ohio Turnpike is rolling out a new E-Z Pass website on Feb.16.
Ohio Turnpike rolling out new E-Z Pass website
Area’s Top Workplaces list released
Maumee leaders looking at changes on the Trail