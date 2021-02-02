Advertisement

Stacey Abrams’ work for voting rights earns her Nobel Peace Prize nomination

Stacey Abrams was nominated for the honor by a socialist party politician in Norway’s...
Stacey Abrams was nominated for the honor by a socialist party politician in Norway’s Parliament. The nomination praises her work following in the footsteps of another Nobel Peace Prize winner: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.(Source: POOL via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Voting rights activist and politician Stacey Abrams has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

A socialist party politician in Norway’s Parliament nominated Abrams on the first day of Black History Month in the United States. The nomination praises Abrams’ work following in the footsteps of another Nobel Peace Prize winner: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Abrams, a former candidate for Georgia governor, and her organization “Fair Fight Action” played a key role in turning the state blue in the 2020 presidential election.

It’s not unusual for there to be hundreds of people nominated for the honor, which is announced in October. The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which is based in Oslo, will release a short list of finalists in March.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Current snow emergencies by county
Snow total taken from Toledo Express Airport
Snow continues to fall into Monday
One person was shot overnight in Toledo on Junction near Belmont.
One person shot overnight in Toledo
Officer Mitch Vanderhorst shared this picture with 13abc, showing him alongside his partner,...
First Responder of The Week: Ofc. Brandon Stalker
One person was confirmed shot in an incident on Macomber in Toledo on January 29.
Man killed in Friday afternoon shooting in west Toledo

Latest News

Police in Rochester have released two body-camera videos of officers restraining a distraught...
Rochester, NY, officers who pepper-sprayed 9-year-old suspended
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump lawyer: Impeachment case ‘undemocratic,’ ill-advised
Appointments for COVID-19 vaccine challenging to find
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden meets Republicans on virus aid, but no quick deal