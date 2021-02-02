The hopefully-not-deadly waiting game for a COVID vaccine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The good news is that there are vaccines being distributed at all

The challenge for millions of Americans is that they can’t get an appointment to get a COVID vaccine.

As the state of Ohio gets ready to roll out the next phase of vaccine distribution next week, those who are 70 and older still can’t get appointments to get vaccinated.

Ron Prudhomme and Nancy Clabaugh are both in their early 70′s and their story is not unlike others.

Nancy says “I hit every single site and there are no appointment times available at all.”

Ron says “Go to this site, go to that site...give us a hotline. The hotline doesn’t give you an answer. It just says they’re not giving COVID vaccines at this stage.”

It is a frustration for sure, one that would be solved Nancy says by connecting the dots of a distribution plan. “It doesn’t get in people by osmosis,” Nancy says she’s spent her life as a registered nurse advocating for her patients, yet she’s having so much trouble advocating for herself.

“I’m the patient..we’re the patient and I’ve got to be an advocate for myself and my husband and it’s difficult.”

Ron says the answers need to come from the top. “There’s millions of Americans just like us. We can’t get straight answers because there’s no real leadership.”

It’s frustration fueled by fear as the virus grows more contagious. “With this new European virus coming on the scene we don’t know.”

So while Ron and Nancy know their persistence will pay off eventually. They face each day with the threat of this virus wearing on them. “We’re in a war and it’s an invisible enemy. Over 500-thousand Americans dead,” says Ron.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.