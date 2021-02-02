Toledo Museum of Art launches disability-friendly initiative

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One local museum is looking to leap forward toward accessibility and inclusion with a partnership for the greater good. The Toledo Museum of art and the Ability Center of Greater Toledo honored a new partnership Tuesday in an effort to create the most disability-friendly community in the country.

The multi-year plan will appoint a new position to the museum called the Manager of Access Initiatives who will audit the museum over the next three years to identify and eliminate barriers people with disabilities may face to encounters with the art and exhibitions.

The job description for the new position will be posted Tuesday and applications will be accepted immediately.

“The Ability Center is the voice to the disability community,” says Tim Harrington, the organizations Executive Director. “So personally, to know what’s possible with this project looking ahead five or ten years, it’s going to be awesome.”

The full plan will be made public within the next month. For more information on the position and how to apply, go to toledomuseums.org/jobs.

