UpLyft Toledo organizes baseball glove drive for children in need

(KY3)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo non-profit is kicking off a month-long baseball and softball glove collection drive throughout northwest Ohio.

UpLyft Toledo will collect the gloves in February in partnership with the City of Toledo, Total Sports in Rossford, and TEAM - Toledo Elementary Athletic Movement. The drive is in preparation for a newly organized Toledo youth baseball league, offered to all 41 TPS elementary schools.

“With a league being offered to all 41 TPS elementary schools we are expecting record numbers, in terms of players. Therefore, we are calling on the community to ensure we have enough baseball gloves for every child that may need one.” Bill Laranga, President & Founder at UpLyft Toledo said.

The goal is to collect 300 gloves to ensure all children in need will receive a glove of their own. Drop-off locations are:

  • Total Sports in Rossford: 10020 S Compass Dr, Rossford
  • Streets, Bridges, and Harbor: 1189 Central Ave, Toledo
  • Parks, Recreation and Forestry: 2201 Ottawa Dr, Toledo
  • Transportation: 110 North Westwood Ave, Toledo
  • Facility and Fleet Operations: 555 North Expressway Dr, Toledo

Founded in 2018, UpLyft Toledo is an organization that focuses on empowering youth through athletic involvement. In three years of operation, the organization has donated more than $120,000 worth of sports and fitness equipment to local schools, churches, organizations serving youth, and families.

