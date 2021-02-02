‘We have more to do’: Ohio working to give shots to minority communities

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says his administration is trying to make sure the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine is done in an equitable way. His comments come a day after a nonpartisan group demanded access to shots for Black Ohioans.

“It is a work in progress,” DeWine said Tuesday. “We have more to do.”

The Ohio Legislative Black Caucus Foundation on Monday called out the administration. In a statement, leaders said communities of color are being left behind and wanted to know the governor’s plan moving forward.

As of Tuesday, 882,796 people in the state have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to statewide data. Black Ohioans make up fewer than 5% of that total, despite being more than 14% of the state’s total population.

The OLBC Foundation wants the governor to address three key things when it comes to the state’s vaccination program:

Make sure technology is adequate

Have vaccines available in Black communities.

Treat minority populations as a true priority.

“The pandemic has highlighted significant inequities in our healthcare system,” DeWine said. “We have worked hard to address these gaps, especially in our efforts to roll out the vaccine, but there is still more to do.”

After DeWine’s briefing Tuesday, Barbara Sykes, President and CEO of the OLBC Foundation, told 13abc the group appreciates what the governor and his staff are doing. But, she says, it’s not good enough.

“This has been going on for a year, and six weeks with the shots,” Sykes said. “These things weigh heavily in our community...We just want the shot to people’s arms.”

The governor says leaders are listening to the feedback of the Minority Health Vaccine Advisory Group to develop solutions. One of those includes launching a series of virtual town halls. The first is set for February 22.

But Sykes says access to technology is still a hurdle that needs to be addressed if the state wants to effectively communicate vaccine information to people of color.

“We’re not speaking from anger,” Sykes says. “We’re speaking from fear.

“The thought of another round of COVID-19 hitting the Black community the way the first round did is, ‘What will we do? How many people will we lose out of the Black community?’ We are pleading - recognize the disproportionate amount this virus has had in our community. We’re asking for help. We’re not criticizing. Where can we go to get the shot?”

DeWine also said Tuesday the state is working to target communities of color with direct communication, pop-up vaccination sites, and transportation. He said more than 60 Federally Qualified Health Centers this week are receiving vaccine doses to make them more accessible. And instead of offering “mega vaccination sites,” Ohio’s plan includes multiple vaccine providers in every county. More than 700 providers are receiving doses this week.

Plus, many local health departments are setting aside doses to save them for underserved populations, Dewine said.

Neighborhood Health Association CEO Doni Miller told 13abc leaders have to engage in conversations with communities of color. She said it’s critical for people to include their primary care provider or specialist in their conversations about the vaccine to understand how it works.

But - she said reaching out and having “tough conversations” with minority communities is a way to move forward.

“You will never get trust from anybody if you’re not engaging them in conversations, if you’re not understanding the journey that they’ve been on, if you think that somehow they are less than you - that you minimize what they say to you, and the importance of their presence,” Miller says. “All of those things have to be addressed immediately if we are going to engender any real trust between communities of color and the medical community.”

She said the deadly nature of COVID-19 is pushing people of color to reevaluate their perception of healthcare.

“This vaccine is requiring us, especially people of color, to put aside all of our feelings that we have about how the system has dealt with us over the years to educate ourselves about this vaccine,” Miller says. “At the end of the day, my hope is people start to move toward being comfortable with it. We are talking about life and death right now.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.