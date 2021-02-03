2020, The Lost Year: Toledo School for the Arts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The halls are dark and the classrooms are empty at Toledo School for the Arts, home to many of the area’s elite artists. Inside the Orchestra classroom, the seats are stacked and empty, and the kids are taking a test online.

“I think when you are talking about the arts specifically, how do you have that collaboration with 30 musicians, 30 dancers in a room where you can only do it individually when students are at home?” asks TSA director Doug Mead. “I think it’s been the biggest adjustment.”

“It’s been difficult having to work on our own,” explains senior Kayla Smith, who is studying costume design. “Having that atmosphere of working off of each other and getting to know each other’s art and growing from that, to pivot to doing it completely on your own.”

This is not the senior year Kayla envisioned. She says not having face-to-face contact with guidance counselors and not going on college visits hurt the most.

“It was very much a scramble and a lot of google map virtual tours of colleges to figure out the future,” she says.

Speaking of the future, TSA was forced to extend the application period for its annual new student lottery to February 26.

“It’s been absolutely impacted by the pandemic,” says Mead. “It’s caused us to postpone or cancel our flagship events we normally hold like open house.”

The good news is on the way for students like Kayla who want a sense of normalcy in the final months of senior year, TSA is planning on going back to in-person instruction by March, after staff members get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.