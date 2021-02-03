Advertisement

2/3: Dan’s Wednesday AM Forecast

Thursday PM rain/snow mix; Arctic blast arrives Friday
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The midweek will be a sunny one, with highs edging close to freezing -- though Thursday will trade highs near 40 with a rain/snow mix arriving late. 1-2″ of slushy snow possible north of US-6, most of it before midnight. Our coldest air in 2 years arrives Friday, with morning *highs* in the mid-20s serving as the high point for the next several days!

