2/3: Dan’s Wednesday AM Forecast

The midweek will be a sunny one, with highs edging close to freezing -- though Thursday will trade highs near 40 with a rain/snow mix arriving late. 1-2″ of slushy snow possible north of US-6, most of it before midnight. Our coldest air in 2 years arrives Friday, with morning *highs* in the mid-20s serving as the high point for the next several days!

