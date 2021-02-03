Advertisement

2/3/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Tracking Snow and Rain Thursday evening, arctic cold and more chances for snow
By Jay Berschback
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Clear early, becoming cloudy overnight, lows in the teens but temps rising close to 20 by morning. THURSDAY: Snow developing after 5pm, becoming windy, snow and rain likely in the evening with temps rising into the mid 30s. FRIDAY: Much colder, windy, flash freeze possible in the morning, temps steady near 20 degrees with wind chills below zero.

