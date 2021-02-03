Hancock County eyes mobile health center as a way to distribute COVID-19 vaccines

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The blueprints are in place for a traveling health center for Hancock County. Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi explains the RV style vehicle will be an integral part to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines in the weeks ahead.

“We can take the vaccine with us on the road,” said Baroudi. “It will be a full functioning clinic with people on board that can provide service and vaccine is a big one.”

The 38-foot motor home awaits construction but once complete will house two exam rooms and will offer any service the Health Department deems of value to the community.

“It can be used for health prevention, reaching out to people, taking health to them, so they will be healthy,” said Baroudi.

The mobile health center will travel across Hancock County providing screenings, tests, and health advice to residents free of charge.

“Citizen health and population health is critical to having a thriving community long term,” said Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn. “Not only does it have significant economic impacts but simply a quality of life.”

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn and members of Findlay’s City Council are lending their support to the project. Muryn explains recent health assessments across the region and the overall experience of the pandemic has proven investing in local health is a must.

“It’s always our responsibility to make the case and tell the story, and gain support,” said Muryn. “But overall our community steps up to the plate when it’s something we can prove is needed.”

The mobile health center will cost $700,000 to purchase and operate for the next two years. Health Department officials are awaiting Findlay City Council’s approval of $150,000 to help with the expense. Hancock County officials believe the traveling operation will improve local life and living for years to come.

“It will help people have the long-term ability to work and invest and generate income tax for our community as well,” said Murynn. “So I think it’s very important to have a healthy community.”g we can prove is needed.”

