Imagination Station expands virtual programs with $100k grant

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You may not be able to visit Imagination Station in person, but you can get that hands-on learning experience wherever you are.

Imagination Station produced 13 videos for Toledo Public Schools. Those videos, which demonstrate easy experiments students can conduct at home to promote S.T.E.M.M. learning, are now available to everyone online for free. You can watch the science videos by clicking here.

“My team works really hard, always, on developing new ways to deliver science education,” said Lori Hauser, C.E.O. of Imagination Station. “If it’s through hands-on activities or demonstrations, we’re always looking at new ways to make it align to standards, but also fun and engaging. And now it’s making it unique in a digital and virtual world.”

Additionally, the Imagination Station and T.P.S. received a $100,000 grant from The Ohio Collaborative for Educating Remotely and the Transforming Education Fund. The money will supply all 2,000 5th Graders in T.P.S. with take-home kits and virtual field trips.

The grant money will also be used to connect 3rd through 5th graders with live stream events and TikTok videos. Plus, the remaining funding will go toward T.P.S. teachers for professional development.

“Before we even had a pandemic, people were already selecting virtual learning. Some were even getting a college degree virtually,” said T.P.S. Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant. “So, again, the more we can provide the opportunity to enrich your learning, whether it’s inside the classroom or outside the classroom, these are the reasons why you want to continue to be progressive. We’re in a digital age.”

