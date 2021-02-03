Man facing felonious assault charge for stabbing during robbery attempt

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 39-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed a person during an October robbery attempt in Toledo.

Andrew Baron, of Milton Center, will be in court Wednesday facing a charge of felonious assault.

According to authorities, Baron tried to steal a purse from a woman and a man attempted to stop Baron, who took a knife and stabbed the victim several times.

Baron was identified through DNA evidence.

