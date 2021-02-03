Advertisement

Man facing felonious assault charge for stabbing during robbery attempt

Andrew Baron allegedly stabbed a man who was trying to stop Baron from stealing a woman's purse.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 39-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed a person during an October robbery attempt in Toledo.

Andrew Baron, of Milton Center, will be in court Wednesday facing a charge of felonious assault.

According to authorities, Baron tried to steal a purse from a woman and a man attempted to stop Baron, who took a knife and stabbed the victim several times.

Baron was identified through DNA evidence.

