Multiple agencies battle Sylvania Township fire
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - No injuries were reported from a Wednesday morning fire in Sylvania Township.
When crews arrived at the scene in the 5600 block of Roberts Rd., the fire was fully involved. Temperatures were too hot to enter, so they employed defensive maneuvers.
Multiple departments assisted with the fire. The State Fire Marshal has been contacted.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.