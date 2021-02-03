Owens Community College instructors expand online teaching skills

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Ten faculty members from Owens Community College will be participating in a 25-week Effective Online Teaching Practices course.

The teachers will join more than 150 faculty members from 22 Ohio community colleges as they learn teaching practices shown to improve student engagement, persistence, course completion, and learning.

The program is part of a collaboration between the Ohio Association of Community Colleges (OACC) and the Association of College and University Educators (ACUE).

The program is considered a graduate-level course.

The opportunity is offered free of charge.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.