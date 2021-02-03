Project V reaches out to teachers about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID vaccine
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A group of business, government and health leaders from Northwest Ohio dedicated toward getting the region vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus made their pitch to teachers and school staff Tuesday night.
The V Project (V for Victory) formed back in December as a high profile community group aimed at making the vaccination process as smooth as possible.
On Tuesday, the mission was to reach out to school employees to answer their questions about the safety and effectiveness of the multiple coronavirus vaccines through a virtual town hall.
