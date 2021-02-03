Racing for Recovery founder Todd Crandell admits to multiple relationships with clients

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - The founder of a well-known addiction recovery organization has now admitted to having multiple relationships with clients.

Todd Crandell made the admission to the state’s Chemical Dependency Professional Board. We’ve now learned his punishment allows him to stay in the recovery field.

That punishment is simply a written reprimand for the founder of Racing for Recovery, which Crandell founded in 2001 as a licensed independent chemical dependency counselor-clinical supervisor.

His website lists the organization’s mission statement: “Our mission at Racing for Recovery is to prevent all forms of substance abuse by promoting a lifestyle of fitness and health for all those affected by addiction.”

The allegations and admission come from a consent agreement signed by Ohio Chemical Dependency Professional Board and Crandell last November.

According to this consent agreement: “On November 15, 2019 the board received a grievance citing unprofessional conduct by Mr. Crandall with a client. During the board’s investigation it was discovered that Mr. Crandall, through the agency he owns, participated in numerous outside activities with clients that created risk for multiple relationships.”

“On October 1, 2020 during an interview with the board Mr. Crandall admitted to crossing boundaries and entering into multiple relationships with clients.”

The Racing for Recovery website says the group offers counseling services, support groups and educational wellness. Crandell, himself, describes the connections in one of his videos. Crandell only received a written reprimand of his license. He agrees to complete 6 hours of continuing education in ethics and Crandell agrees to clinical supervision. The state board agreed to no further discipline.

Crandell refused to speak on camera with 13abc only issuing this statement: “Racing for Recovery has been doing good things for over two decades and we’re constantly getting better at what we do.”

13abc did speak today with the Executive Director of the Lucas County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board. Scott Sylak says his agency does not have a contract with Racing for Recovery and that their levy dollars do not fund the agency.

