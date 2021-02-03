Advertisement

There will be a few firsts for the Solheim Cup during its stop in Toledo

The 2021 edition will be played at the storied Inverness Club
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The countdown is on to the biggest week in women’s golf. The eyes of the sports world will turn to Toledo and the storied Inverness Club for the 2021 edition of the Solheim Cup. Inverness has also hosted both the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open.

The tournament pits women golfers from the U.S. against women from Europe. The Solheim Cup was first played in 1990 in Florida. It’s the women’s version of the Ryder Cup. The event will draw people from all over the world.

Becky Newell is the 2021 Tournament Director. A position she also held for the 2013 Solheim Cup. But this year is extra special, because this is where Becky grew up.

There will be some firsts for the tournament here in Toledo. That includes the fact that a series of events connected to it, will be held in downtown Toledo, not at the course.

“Just because they did something in 1990 doesn’t mean we have to do it that way now. It’s all about new ideas and changing. We are listening to the spectators, and embracing the community. That’s what it’s all about, community,” says Newell.

So far nearly 5% of ticket sales have come from Europe. Along with Ohio and Michigan, there have also been strong sales from states like Florida, Texas and California.

Team U.S.A has won the tournament 10 times, and the Europeans have won it 6 times. The European team won it on the last hole of the last day of the tournament in 2019. In 2023, the Solheim Cup will be held in Spain.

Get connected to solheimcupusa.com for all the tournament details.

