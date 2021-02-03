Advertisement

Toledo activist checks into rehab after overdose

Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Friends of Julian Mack say the Toledo activist has checked himself into rehab, after recently being rushed to the hospital for an overdose.

According to the police report, Mack was taken to a local hospital after he said he “snorted something but didn’t know what it was.”

Mack was treated and released, but the former Toledo City Council candidate is now seeking help.

“We often talk about self-care. We talk about spiritual centeredness that can help guide you along. This is something that he’s not new to but it’s something that he’s always tackled head on and he was always honest about his struggles and publicly honest about how he’s getting help,” said Brother Washington Muhammad, whom Mack asked to speak on his behalf.

“He says he’s going to take advantage of all the resources and assistance that he needs. I’d like to say that he’s mentally strong because it takes a lot of strength to know that you need to make some changes.”

