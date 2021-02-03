Advertisement

UT hosting third COVID-19 townhall discussion

University Hall at the University of Toledo in Toledo, Ohio.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Toledo is holding its third virtual townhall on COVID-19 from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday.

UToledo Experts Address COVID-19: Part 3 will provide the latest perspective on the pandemic and take live questions from the audience.

The town hall can be viewed at this link. The event is hosted by the University of Toledo Foundation and is free and open to the public, though registration is required.

Presenters include:

  • Dr. Imran Ali, professor and Clair Martig Endowed Chair of Neurology;
  • Dr. Joan Duggan, infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine;
  • Dr. Jennifer Hanrahan, infectious disease specialist and associate professor of medicine;
  • Dr. Jason Huntley, associate professor of medical microbiology and immunology; and
  • Dr. Russell Smith, chief pharmacy officer at The University of Toledo Medical Center.

Dr. Christopher Cooper, dean of the College of Medicine and Life Sciences and executive vice president for clinical affairs, will lead the discussion.

